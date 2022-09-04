Ondo: 32 passengers missing as Amotekun begins search

No fewer than 32 persons have been declared missing in Ondo State.

They were said to be returning from a funeral ceremony in Benin City, Edo State, in a Toyota Coaster bus but accosted and abducted by unknown gunmen along Ondo State axis on Oluku/Owo Road.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ondo state Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun have stormed the forests along the axis searching for the abductees.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the incident, said the officials of the formation and other security agencies in the state were already in the forests searching for the victims.

He promised that the command in collaboration with other agencies would adopt all available means to rescue the abductees and arrest the perpetrators.