Ondo: Amotekun intercepts 151 travellers with charms

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps have intercepted a truck conveying 151 persons to Akure and Osun States.

This was based on intelligence reports that terrorists were making inroads into Southwest States.

The suspects, who were tucked in between bags of beans and rice the truck was carrying, were intercepted around Sango, Akure/Ado road during a stop and search operation.

Various assorted charms and amulets were found on them.

Among the suspects were five women.

The truck drivers said they were coming from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States but picked the suspects in groups heading to the South West States.

Ondo Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the cleverly manner the suspects were hidden inside the truck aroused suspicion.

He said 10 motorcycles and charms were found on the suspects.

“We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know these number of people were tucked in the trucks.

“Upon interception, we asked of their destinations, some said Akure while others said Osogbo in Osun state. Although, we have not completed profiling them, as none of them has an idea of what they were going to do or their mission. All they were able to tell us is that they entered the vehicle and came to Ondo State.

“If we check and we do not find anything on them as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, we will send them back to their various states.

“Some of them claimed they are from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, but on how they came together, they said they couldn’t figure it out, but that they were conveyed on the truck down to Akure in Ondo State.

“This however, is not a good sign, following the security warning in the South West states.

“While respecting their rights as Nigerians, yet, we are not sure of what they are here for, we still feel that while traveling, anyone should have a mission and destination at where he or she is going to,”he said..