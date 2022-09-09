Ondo Amotekun partners Edo, Kogi to battle kidnappers

Worried by the influx of criminals from neighbouring states, the security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, in Ondo State, said it is collaborating with other security agencies in Edo and Kogi states, to jointly combat kidnappers, who operate on the border lines.

The state Commander Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said this in Akure, while parading suspected kidnappers who operate from the neighbouring states.

Three suspected kidnappers of the 32 burial guests identified as Shaibu Dolo, Saidu Yinusa and Haruna Musa were arrested in their camp located between Edo and Ondo states and were paraded by the security outfit.

Speaking on the collaboration with Edo and Kogi states, Adeleye said: “It was discovered that most of the kidnappers usually sneak into the state from the neighbouring states and after operations at the border lines, they take their victims to their resident states and negotiate with the families of the abductees for ransom.

“We are working towards sealing the boundaries generally because the kidnapping cases along the Edo and Kogi boundaries are becoming a worrisome situation.

“Full complements of men of the 32 Artillery, with the Police, DSS and Amotekun have been working on series of operation and lately, we had a collaboration with the Edo state team and waiting for the Kogi to join us.

“What happens most of the time is that when we drive them out of Ondo state, they move to Edo and once we move they return to Ondo boundaries because they know they cannot successfully operate inside the main town, so they stay around the boundary such that they could return to Ondo State within minutes.

“So we are working on it to bring their leader and other members of the gang to book.”