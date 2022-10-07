Ondo teenager remanded for killing mother

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of one 18-year-old Tope Momoh for allegedly killing his mother, Stella Momoh.

The defendant was said to have strangled the deceased to death during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, 2022.

He was arraigned before the court on a one-count of murder.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him bastard, adding that he confessed to the commission of the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

Akintimehin also informed the court that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased was not known, until her son claimed to be responsible..

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pleading in court, defendant said, “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. So, I want the court to show me mercy.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunnus, in his ruling ,ordered the defendant to be remand at the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 20, 2022.