Osun: Amotekun arrests man for ‘stealing’ 18 goats

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, code named Amotekun, has arrested a 40-year- old mechanic, Mr. Segun Oladipupo, and two others for allegedly stealing 18 goats in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday.

While Parading Oladipupo among other suspects in Osogbo, the Field Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Mr. Amitolu Shittu, noted that the suspect and two others namely Mr. Wale Samuel and Mr. Sulemon Garbuga, were arrested in the early morning in Osogbo after some operatives sent signal to the Osun command that some criminal are dealing in stealing of goats.

Shittu stressed that the Osun Amotekun swung into action and bursts some places where Oladipulo was picked alongside Wale Samuel with a bus they were using for the criminal operation.

According to him “the suspects use beans and onions to cover those goats, which according to suspects were picked at different locations in Osogbo and Ibadan.

“We were notified by some operatives in Ibadan, Oyo State, that some criminal are engaging in stealing of goats.

“We decided to burst some places and discovered some suspects with a bus carrying goats. They put beans and onion to cover them, during interrogation they confessed to have stolen them.”

He urged the residents of Osun to be security conscious; and said “some many unthinkable things are happening in our societies, people have to be vigilant with their lives and security.”

He, further, stressed that the Osun Amotekun is currently carrying out investigation to arrest other criminals that are involved in the act and urged members of the public to support them in carrying out investigation.

He, however, assured that the suspects would be handed over to the police and charge to court after full investigation has been concluded.

Also speaking to newsmen, the three suspects admitted to have jointly committed the crime and explained that they have been in the business for some months.

They further confessed that it was their third time in stealing and transporting of stolen goats.

Oladipupo, however, linked the ownership of the spear bus to her sister who bought it for transport business before he was introduce to stealing and selling of stolen from by Samuel.