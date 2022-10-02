Osun college wants police to investigate students death

The management, College of Technology, Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun state has demanded that the state police command probe the alleged suicide of one of its students, Olonade Victor, 17, a Software Engineering student, at his mother’s residence in Ilesa.

Olonade was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck in the backyard of his mother’s residence in Ilesa on Saturday, September 10 and the police claimed suicide.

However, the deceased’s mother, Bunmi Elemese later alleged conspiracy seeking Police to investigate the matter further at Victor’s school and her neighbours in Ilesa.

The school management in a statement by the Head of Institution, Olaniyi Adegoke said the school does not operate hostel facilities either on or off campus.

While lamenting the death of Victor, whom it describes as intelligent and promising, it urged the state police command to dig further into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The school would want to clarify that up till this moment, there is no provision of hostel accommodation or hall of residence provided by the school authorities for any student. Once a student is admitted, the school would expect him or her to sort out his accommodation within the town.

“The boy was reported to have died in Ilesa in the residence of his mother who had never shown up in the college and is known by any member of the school.

“It is unfortunate that such a young boy full of potential, a promising programmer could just pass away in such a manner. The incident is unfortunate and the school would miss him so dearly.

“The school authority is imploring the police and other security agencies to carry out a thorough and diligent investigation into the untimely death of Victor Semilore Olonade with a view to do justice in the matter and punish the offenders, if any, who may have been found to be culpable or have hands in his death”, it reads.