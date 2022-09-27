Peter Obi backs Rotimi Akeredolu on arms for Amotekun

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has supported the move by Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to purchase sophisticated weapons for the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu had said necessary laws would be put in place to back the purchase of arms for the Amotekun Corps.

Obi, who spoke when he paid a condolence visit to Akeredolu, described the Governor as a leader who speaks the truth at all times no matter the consequences.

The LP flagbearer, who charged Akeredolu to continue to take every necessary step to protect his people, noted that the Ondo Governor was doing the right thing.

Obi said the Governor must continue to do his best to defend his people.

He stated that things were going wrong in the country because people choose to keep quiet and commended the Governor for speaking up for the people.

According to him: “I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire, ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.

“What is lacking in Nigeria is that we choose to keep quiet when things are going wrong. You have a man here who always speaks when things are going wrong, and I urge you to continue.”

“Arm those special security poeple. Take every step to protect your people. It is important and it is your duty. I’m happy that you are speaking out always when necessary. May God Almighty continue to be with you and bless all of you.”

Akeredolu thanked Obi and his entourage for the visit.

He said he would miss his mother even though she died at 90.