Police arraign 22-year-old unemployed for ‘stealing’ two generators

A 22-year-old unemployed man, Michael Chindo, was on Monday arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing two generators valued at N350,000.

The police charged Chindo who lives in old Kutunku Gwagwalada, Abuja with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Joseph Abiriyi of Williams street, old Kutunku reported the matter at the police station on Sept. 24.

Tanko said that on Sept. 21, the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound, and stole his two Fireman generators valued N350,000 and absconded.

He said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Umar also said that the surety must provide two recent passport photographs and valid means of identification.

He ordered that the address of the surety must be verified by the court staff and in default, the defendant should be remanded in prison custody.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 25, 2023 for hearing.