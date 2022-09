Kano Police Command on Wednesday arraigned Mr Geng for allegedly killing Umulkurthum Buhari, a 23-year-old graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda.

The police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa in a terse statement that was made available to newsmen said “We charged the case involving a Chinese National to Court 30 Zangeru Road Kano today, 21/09/2022.”