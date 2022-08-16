Police arraign man for ‘forgery, impersonation’

For alleged forgery and impersonation, the police have arrainged a middle aged man, Wasiu Oriyomi, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State

The prosecutor in a suit no MA/ 361/C/2022 alleged that Oriyomi had on January 12, at 10, Olomowewe Abule-Oloni Street, Abeokuta in Abeokuta Magisterial District did forge the signature and stamp of Oyewole Banjo a registered surveyor in land survey plan No. OG/2313/2021/061 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 467 of the Criminal code Vol. 1laws of Ogun State, Ngeria.

The defendant, was also alleged to have falsely represents to be one Oyewole Funmilayo Banjo, a registered surveyor to one Ajewole Alakuko and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the criminal code Vol.l laws of Ogun State Nigena.

The charge reads in part: “That you Wasiu Amosu Oriyomi did forge the signature and stamp of one Oyewole Funmilayo Banjo ‘m’ a registered surveyor in land survey plan No. 0G/2313/2022/012 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 467 of the Criminal code Vol.l laws of Ogun State Nigeria.”

He was also alleged to have falsely represents himself to be one Oyewole Funmilayo Banjo “m’ a registered surveyor to one Alhaja Monilola Bashirat Adeniji, f, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the criminal code Vol. 1 laws of Ogun State Nigeria.

Oriyomi was also accused to have falsely represents himself to be one Banjo to one Ogunpitan Fatai .

Similarly, the defendant, was also alleged to have falsely represents himself to be one Banjo to one Alice Olangbaoje and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the Criminal Code Vol.l Laws of Ogun State Nigeria.

Speaking on the matter, the counsel to the complainant, Mr. Saliu Bakare, said the defendant who was charged for allegedly forging the signature of one Surveyor Funmilayo Banjo on the 12th of January, 2021, used the seal and stamp to produce survey plans for some unsuspecting members of the public.

Bakare said the act was detected at the Bureau of Lands and this led to his arrest, investigation and arraignment in the court.

Based on the nature of the matter, the counsel to the complainant, announced that the matter has gotten the interest of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and the State government.

Magistrate Ibilola Abudu thereafter adjourned the case to 4th October, 2022, for hearing.