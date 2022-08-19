Police arraign two men for ‘theft’

The Police on Friday arraigned two suspects, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing property valued at N300,000.

The accused are: Michael Zanu,18 and Emmanuel Annu, 25,

The e defendants are standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing, for which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 31, at about 5:00p.m., at Gospel Faith Mission Church, Povita, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendants allegedly stole one Elepac Generator valued at N150,000 and an amplifier engine valued at N150,000 belonging to the Church.

“The total amount of the property stolen is N300,000.

“They were arrested by the people around the church and handed over to the police.

“The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until September 6, for mention.