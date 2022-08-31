Police arraign three for ‘invading’ Osun monarch’s palace

The police on Tuesday arraigned three persons before an Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo for allegedly invading a palace and attempting to dethrone the monarch.

The defendants, Adebayo Mutiu, 40, Sikiru Oloyede, 46, and Habib Oloyede, 28, were said to have invaded the palace of the Alawo of Awo with dangerous weapons.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, breach of public peace, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, and threat to kill.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, told the court that the defendants committed the offense at about 10 a.m. on 26 August at the Alawo palace.

“They invaded the palace of Awo with intent to dethrone the Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdulrazaq Adeboye, and threatened to kill him,” Idoko told the court.

”They wielded dangerous weapons which left some residents of Awo town in a fearful and panic mode,” he added.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 516, 42, 86, 70, and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.11, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defence counsel, Kehinde Adesiyan, prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants.

The magistrate, A.A. Adeyeba, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in the like sum.

The magistrate stated that one of the sureties must be a prominent member of Awo town and the two sureties must provide evidence of tax payments and an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to October 12, for mention.