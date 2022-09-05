Metro

Police arrest 10, recover illicit drugs in Abuja

September 5, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Officials of the Nigeria Police Force, Karu Divisional Police Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory Command, have arrested 10 men and recovered some quantities of illicit drugs from the suspects at the Abattoir area of Karu, Abuja.

Newsmen gathered that the arrest was made on Saturday, September 3, and the suspects are currently held in police custody.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Command Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, noted that they would soon be charged to court.

She said, “In compliance with the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji’s zero-tolerance to drug peddling and abuse order, police personnel from Karu division stormed the popular Karu abattoir where 10 suspects were arrested with some quantities of illicit drugs recovered from them. The suspects will be charged to court this week accordingly, as we continue operations.”

