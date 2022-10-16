Police arrest 11 suspected cultists in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun on Sunday said it arrested eleven suspected cultists at Sango-Ota area in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government of the state.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun, that the suspects were arrested on Oct.11.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the eleven suspects to include Moshood Owolabi, Olayemi Arukudu, Yusuf Olajide, Ibukun Adeoye, Yomi Samson, Faruk Salami, Olukunde Isaac, David Nwuzor, Nwanah Samuel, Ogunrinde Ganiyu and Chukwuemeka.

“The PPRO explained that they were arrested following an information received by policemen at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters.

“The suspects, who are responsible for series of cult clashes in Sango ota and its environs in recent time, are meeting in a house at NO. 13, Ago adura Street Ijoko ota in preparation for another round of violent attack.

“On getting the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilized his personnel with men of Amotekun and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and moved to the scene where seven members of the group were apprehended while others escaped.

“Four others were arrested with the assistance of members of the community, “he said.

Oyeyemi said the suspects all confessed to being members of Aiye Cult Group and recovered from them weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, Colorado and Bonky.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects should be transferred to anti cultists unit of the state criminal Investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.