Police arrest 18 ‘kidnappers’ in Benue, recover arms, ammunition

Police Officers from the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police in collaboration with some community members on Sunday arrested 18 persons suspected to be kidnappers at Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Newsmen gathered that the community members that assisted in apprehending the suspects were mostly made up of men of the recently inaugurated Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG).

In a statement made available to Daily Independent in Makurdi on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene said the police also recovered from the suspects’ arms and ammunition.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle as well as two magazines loaded with thirty rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition.

According to Anene, “On 21/08/2022 at about 0730hrs information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado LGA.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest eighteen suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area (LGA).”

She also said that investigation into the matter was presently ongoing.