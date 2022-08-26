Police arrest 26 persons for ‘attack’ of Lagos monarch’s palace

The police command in Lagos says it has arrested 26 suspects for allegedly attacking Oba Josiah Aina’s palace, the traditional ruler of Oto Awori, a community in Lagos State.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin made this known to newsmen on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the suspects invaded Oba Aina’s palace on Thursday and attacked most of the guests, leading to the death of a yet-to-be-identified person.

Hundeyin said that normalcy had been restored in the community.

According to him, 26 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while one person died during the attack.

“The command is investigating the cause of the attack,” he said.

NAN reports that Oba Aina’s 15th coronation anniversary was ongoing when the suspects, who were armed with weapons, stormed the palace, attacked and robbed residents and guests of their valuables.

The suspects were also alleged to have vandalised property, including vehicles, and burnt some shops within the vicinity.