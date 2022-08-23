Police arrest engineer after overhead water tank collapse

The police in Lagos State have arrested the civil engineer handling a project where an overhead water tank fell and killed two persons on Sunday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

He advised members of the public against the use of unqualified engineers.

“Do not use unqualified engineers.

“A water tank in a building under renovation fell through the roof of an adjoining building, instantly killing two brothers, leaving their mother and one other person injured.

“The engineer is in our custody. Investigation is ongoing,’’ Hundeyin said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, Southwest at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed to newsmen on Monday that a water tank mounted on a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga area of Lagos.

Mr Farinloye explained that the tank fell from a two-storey building onto a bungalow next door, resulting in the death of an adult male and a child, while two others sustained injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to the hospital by community leaders in Bariga before the arrival of emergency responders.