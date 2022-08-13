Police arrest six ‘gunmen’ in Imo

Imo Police Command has arrested six suspected gunmen who attacked and bombed Agwa police station killing four officers on duty last week.

The suspects were said to have regrouped after they had allegedly escaped arrest during the raid conducted by the command after the attacks.

Speaking on Saturday, Police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam stated the Command’s tactical teams received a distress call on August 10 around 10.30 am that the suspects were sighted to have regrouped, blocking the road along Obudi Agwa, stopping vehicles, searching the occupants and checking their phones to identify policemen in the vehicle for possible abduction.

He said: “The Command’s tactical teams immediately mobilized, joined by police operatives from Agwa Police Station, stormed the identified location at Obudi Agwa road, cordoned the area and arrested six gunmen.

Those arrested include Mmadukaji Moses aged 30 years of Mgbala Agwa, wearing police operational vest suspected owned by one of the slain police officers in the Agwa Police Station attack, Chigozie Amanyere (21) of Umukpo Agwa; Ifeanyi Uche (21)of Obudi Agwa; Uzoma Uche (24) of Obudi Agwa; Sopuruchi Anumodu (24) and Chukwuma (30).

He said the operatives disarmed the gunmen and recovered their weapons, which include one English made automatic pump action gun, two locally made Pistols, 20 live cartridges and 12 sharpened machetes, to the station.

According to him the suspects have confessed that been natives of Agwa while the suspect, who was putting on police operational vest, “is undergoing further interrogation to confirm the source of the police vest and as soon as investigation is concluded they will be charged to court.”