The police command in Niger have arrested one suspected kidnapper, an armed robber and other alleged criminals.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson announced this while presenting seven suspects to newsmen at its headquarters in Minna.

Abiodun said on Aug. 14 suspected armed bandits invaded Tegina town, Rafi LGA, shooting sporadically and abducted four persons into Kagara forest which include one Aminu Garba and others.

”Upon the receipt of this information, the command mobilized and drafted a combined team of tactical squad comprising of anti-kidnapping unit, FIB tactical squad and vigilante members to the area.

”Consequently, two victims later escaped from the abductors, while the remaining two were still in captivity, including the said Aminu Garba.

”Unfortunately, the remaining two victims: Aminu Garba and one other were killed by the kidnappers after collecting a ransom of N13 million,” he said.

Similarly, on Aug. 29, based on technical intelligence, one Nasiru Musa of Tegina was arrested within Tegina town in connection with the crime.

Abiodun said that, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Lelwi presently at large, who connected him with one Gwaskan-Daji also at large and several others to kidnap the victims and collected the ransom.

Abiodun said that the suspect claimed that he benefited with N200,000 only from the crime’s proceed and he was also planning to kidnap the Council Chairman of Rafi LGA before his arrest.

The PPRO said that the case was still under investigation.

Similarly,the command’s tactical team based at Dikko junction in collaboration with FIB squad, during a sting operation at Dikko arrested one Umar Shehu of Bakori, Funtua LGA of Katsina State.

The suspect was arrested at Dikko Junction, Gurara LGA based on a credible intelligence, having identified and suspected him as a notorious arms dealer who supplies arms/ammunition to different bandits’ camps in Katsina, Kaduna and Niger State.

During interrogation, he confessed to have supplied arms and ammunition to bandits in Madaki forest Katsina, Ganai camp in Maidaro forest Kaduna and a syndicate member terrorizing Kwamba/Maje area of Suleja.

He confessed further to have purchased arms from Abdulmani of Taraba who was neutralized in Kaduna by FIB squad early this year.

He claimed that he got N100,000 from every 500 ammunition he delivered to any bandit’s camp.

The case was also still under investigation.

On Aug. 21, Police operatives attached to Tafa Division arrested one Emeka Umerah of Onitsha Anambra while driving a Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg. No. RBC 723 BH.

The suspect was arrested along Abuja-Kaduna road, at Sabon-Wuse area of Tafa LGA with the said vehicle.

During interrogation, he confessed to have conspired with two others, one Uzor and Ego, both presently at large to rob a victim at Garam village, Dogon-Kurmi Ward of Tafa LGA on Aug. 20.

He claimed that he was taking the vehicle to Kaduna for sale to one Zakari Kaura of Kaduna State.

Abiodun also said that, on Aug. 04, Police operatives attached to SIB Minna, through technical intelligence arrested four notorious fraudsters at Shango area of Minna who specialized in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects made a phone call and lured a victim who resides at Sauka-Kahuta Minna.

”Informing him that the caller was a spirit (Aljannu) and ordered the victim to open a bank account, get a new sim card and drop the account details with the sim card at a location in Minna for the victim to get financial assistance from the spirit.

”The suspects subsequently used the account details to defraud another victim from building materials market of N1.3million through a fraudulent business transaction.

”All the suspects will be arraigned in court for diligent prosecution immediately after investigations are concluded,” he added.