Police arrest man in possession of over 100 PVCs in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command yesterday said it intercepted a man in possession of 101 permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) belonging to different persons.

Briefing journalists at the police officers mess in Sokoto, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said his men have arrested a suspect in possession of over 100 PVCs following a credible intelligence in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said the police were yet to trace the actual owners of the PVCs, but have through investigation found out that the owners of the PVCs are not all residents of Sabon birnin where the suspect was arrested.

He called on members of the public,, especially those with cases of missing PVCs, to visit the command headquarters where copies of the PVCs will be displayed for owner’s identification and collection.

The commissioner said the prosecution of the suspect would be facilitated by the proofs and testimonies of owners who show up at the command headquarters to claim their PVCs.

Gumel also revealed that unclaimed PVCs would be returned to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further investigation.

He explained that as electioneering periods are approaching, the police in the state would work with other security agencies and the independent national electoral commission for the smooth conduct of the elections.

The police boss further stated that the public should not shied criminals but report them to the police for necessary action.

In another development, the commissioner also decorated newly promoted officers at the command with a charge to redouble their efforts in combating crimes.