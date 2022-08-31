Police arrest man for selling three-month old baby in Lagos

A man, Daniel Chigozie, has landed in trouble in Lagos State after he allegedly conspired with a Medical Doctor and a nurse to sell his three-month old baby for ₦400, 000 without the consent of his wife and they were eventually caught.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that he was arrested alongside his accomplices including the medical doctor and the nurse and are undergoing interrogation at the State Police Command in Lagos State.

The incident happened on 20th August, 2022, at Oke-Odo area of Lagos, where the transaction took place before they were arrested by the Police on 25th August, 2022, and the baby was eventually rescued.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed that the suspects are in Police custody undergoing interrogation over the conduct.

He explained that the baby’s father, Chigozie, after allegedly conniving with his doctor, Musa Peter, and a nurse, Ezieke Chinenye, had sold the baby to another woman, identified as Chinyere Ezeobi, without the knowledge of the baby’s mother.

However, the whole thing got exposed after a fruitless search for the baby and the Police were informed after which the suspects were eventually arrested.

“The father connived with his doctor and nurse and sold his three-month old baby to a woman for N400, 000 without the knowledge of the mother. After days of searching, the Police were informed. All suspects were arrested. The baby is safe’’ SP Hundeyin said.

According to Police sources, the man, Chigozie, claimed that he did so because he needed money and did not inform his wife about the deal because she will not accept. And so, he decided to do it with the doctor and the nurse before they were caught.

SP Hundeyin said that the suspects will be charged before the Court for the alleged conspiracy and stealing but that will be after the conclusion of investigations by the Police.