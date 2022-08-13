Police arrest six, recover 76 laptops in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command attached to the Central Police Station (CPS) have arrested six suspect and recovered one tablet as well as 75 laptops of various brands and grades.

The arrests, police said, followed a public outcry and the high rate of theft of items and in parked cars in public spaces around the Central Area of FCT.

The Police Command said the ongoing operation, which has lasted five days, is targeted at identifying distinctive styles of the perpetration of these dastardly acts, arrest of notorious thieves and receivers of stolen properties, and the recovery of same.

A statement on Saturday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, explained: ” So far, the male trio of Akintunde Balogun a 48-year-old resident of Gwagwalada, Mohammed Usuf a 27-year-old resident of Kaduna road, and Shetima Abubakar, a 27 years old male resident of Yangoji areas of the FCT were arrested for theft.

“While Kabir Usman a 37-year-Old male resident of New Nyanya, Nassarawa State, Linus Imo a 35 years Old resident of Airport road, and Praise Chinonso a 40 years old male resident of Bwari area of the FCT were arrested for receiving the Stolen properties.

“The suspects in a voluntary statement, the police said confessed their involvement in the criminal venture.”

Adeh said they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Command urged the general public who have at a time or the other recorded a missing Laptop or Tablet in the Central Area and the Territory as a whole to approach the Central Police Station at the Federal Secretariat Central Area, Abuja with Tangible proof of ownership to be reunited with their recovered personal effects.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday while urging members of the public to be conscious of their environment, especially in Public spaces reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to riding the Territory of unscrupulous elements.

He also charged members of the public to always report stolen or lost items to enable the Police keep tracks of criminal trends for appropriate counteractions

Members of the public, Adeh said, are enjoined to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of complaint.