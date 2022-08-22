Police arrest robbery, cultism suspects in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery and cultism suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, said the arrest was made possible following credible information receive from the public.

He said “On 18/08/2022 at about 4.30pm, Police Operatives of Enugu State Command serving in 9th Mile Police Division, acted on credible information and arrested one male armed robbery and cultism suspect, Chidera Thompson aged 24, of Amadiukwu, Uboji-Ngwo in Udi LGA.

“One locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity were recovered from him.

“Similarly, Police Operatives of the Command serving in Ikirike Police Division in synergy with Neighborhood Watch Group, on 16/08/2022 at about 3.pm, acted on a distress call and arrested another male armed robbery and cultism suspect, Onuoha Chidiebere aged 24, of Topland, Awkunanaw Enugu.

“Items recovered from him includes One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges while he confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’ and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group,” he said

The Commissioner said the suspects will be arraigned in cult once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command are concluded.

He thereby called on residents of Enugu State to continue to provide the Command credible information and intelligence it requires to rid the State of unrepentant criminal elements.