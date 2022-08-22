Metro

Police arrest robbery, cultism suspects in Enugu

August 22, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah has said many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State early hours of Friday.

Enugu State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery and cultism suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, said the arrest was made possible following credible information receive from the public.

He said “On 18/08/2022 at about 4.30pm, Police Operatives of Enugu State Command serving in 9th Mile Police Division, acted on credible information and arrested one male armed robbery and cultism suspect, Chidera Thompson aged 24, of Amadiukwu, Uboji-Ngwo in Udi LGA.

“One locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity were recovered from him.

Read Also:  Labourer jailed for stealing doors frames

“Similarly, Police Operatives of the Command serving in Ikirike Police Division in synergy with Neighborhood Watch Group, on 16/08/2022 at about 3.pm, acted on a distress call and arrested another male armed robbery and cultism suspect, Onuoha Chidiebere aged 24, of Topland, Awkunanaw Enugu.

“Items recovered from him includes One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges while he confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’ and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group,” he said

The Commissioner said the suspects will be arraigned in cult once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command are concluded.

Read Also:  Absence of key witness stalls cyberstalking trial of Bayelsa blogger

He thereby called on residents of Enugu State to continue to provide the Command credible information and intelligence it requires to rid the State of unrepentant criminal elements.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories