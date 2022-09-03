Police arrest three deadly cultists, serial killers in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command on 31 August, 2022 arrested three leading members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity who have been terrorizing Ijebu Ode and its environs for quite some time now.

Spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspects, Odukoya Odushina, Subomi Popoola and Itunuoluwa Taiwo were arrested following information received by the Police at Obalende divisional headquarters Ijebu Ode, that cultists were seen holding nocturnal meeting at a black spot known as Sanga at the back of Central Mosque, with the view to unleashing terror on members of the community.

Upon the information, the statement said the DPO Obalende division, mobilized his men and stormed the said black spot.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapons, but they were subdued and the ring leader Odukoya Odushina a.k.a Odus who is the number one eiye confraternity, Subomi Popoola a.k.a Oyan and Itunuoluwa Taiwo were apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were not only into cultism, they were into armed robbery as well.

“It was also discovered that Odukoya Odushina had been arrested once and charged to court, but was granted bail. On the third day after he was granted bail, he went with his gang to rob at Ayegbami area of ijebu Ode where he killed one man simply known as Baba Njo.

Oyeyemi said some robbed items such as jewellery, phones and suspected hard drugs were recovered from them.

The group has also been linked to several cult killings in ijebu Ode and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into their activities, he also ordered a massive manhunt for other members of the group with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.