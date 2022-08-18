Police: BNXN will be sanctioned for assaulting policeman

The Public Relation Officer of Lagos State Police Command, Ben Hundeyin, has maintained that singer BNXN will be sanctioned for spitting on police officer.

In a now-deleted tweet of the ‘Buju” singer, BNXN narrated his encounter with a police officer who dragged, slapped and tore his shirt which he said forced him to spit on him.

The deleted tweets reads: “Spat in a police officer’s face and it felt so good. I let you in my car and dragged and tear my shirt, and start slapping me? (Sic) Nah, everybody must stop!”

Reacting to screenshot of the tweet, Ben Hundeyin said the police officer will be sanctioned for misbehavior if established and BNXN will as well answer for such assault

Hundeyin Tweeted: “@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ He has since deleted the tweet

“The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer.”