Police confirm abduction of three children in Kogi

August 5, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Nigerian Police Force have confirmed the abduction of three children in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed this in a statement on Friday evening.

Newsmen had earlier reported that unidentified gunmen stormed Kaduna Estate in Ajaokuta Steel Township Complex, under Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State on Wednesday night to abduct their victims.

The kidnapers, newsmen gathered from a family source, demanded ₦100 million to release their victims.

Aya in the statement hinted that, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP Edward Ogbuka has deployed operatives of Police Mobile Force, CTU, Quick Response Unit, in collaboration with the local hunters to trail the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the children and bringing the perpetrators to book.

It could be recalled that, three police officers and five vigilantes were killed recently in Jida Bassa, under Ajaokuta Local Government when gunmen laid an ambush on them.

