Police confirm killing of gunman during Ebonyi checkpoint attack

Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of the gunmen who attacked policemen on a stop-and-search operation along the Abakaliki/Enugu expressway on Wednesday.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, on Thursday, said the hoodlums were suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN, who operated in Siena space buses and a power bike.

According to the statement, the suspects were heading in the direction of Enugu and on coming across the police patrol team, fired gunshots sporadically at them with the aim of killing and taking up their arms.

The statement disclosed that two policemen who sustained injuries during the attack were responding to treatment.

The statement reads, “At about 1530hrs of date (17/08/2022), a team of patrolmen attached to B’Division, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki were attacked while on stop-and-search operation along Enugu Road, by a gang of hoodlums operating in a SIENA space bus and a power bike.

“The hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN were heading towards the direction of Enugu and on coming across the police patrol team, fired gun-shots sporadically at them with the aim of killing and taking up their arms.

“Luckily, the men who were at alert and well-positioned promptly rose to the occasion and fired back at the hoodlums. One of them yet to be identified, was demobilized and arrested while several others escaped with bullet injuries. The arrested one was taken to FETHA 2 where he later gave up the ghost.

“The following items were recovered from the deceased hoodlum: one cut-to-size AK 47 rifle, one matchet, charms, a pocket Bible with charms pinned at the book of Psalms, Chapter 91.

“Two policemen who sustained injuries are responding to treatment.

“The escaping hoodlums are being trailed by operatives of the Command.

“Further developments will be made public in due course, please.”