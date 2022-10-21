Police denies existence of Chinese station in Edo

The Edo State Police Command have denied reports by an online media outfit that China has established a police station in Benin.
A statement issued by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, described the report as “false and untrue”..
Part of the statement with the caption “CHINA OPENS POLICE STATION IN EDO STATE NIGERIA” reads that proper investigation was not done before the publication was made.
“This misinformation is highly condemnable and one calls for caution for practising Journalists, the Nigerian Police Force, particularly the Edo State Police Command holds journalists in high regard and respects them as opinion moulders, cyberspace was created to share ideas on how to make the world a better place and not to create panic or unrest.
“Edo State Police Command frowns at this development and maintains that Nigeria is a sovereign Nation established by law and no other nation can establish a base of any form with due process as enshrined in the existing laws of the land.
‘The Command, therefore, enjoins the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State to disregard the misleading report by the desperate reporter and the media outfit. The Command also reassures the good citizenry of Edo state of its commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state for all as they go about their daily legitimate business(es).”
