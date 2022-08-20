Police foil attack, neutralises many terrorists in Katsina

The Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, has said many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State early hours of Friday.

According to the Katsina Command PRO, the well armed terrorists, no fewer than 24 in number stormed the community in their usual style, riding on motorcycles before sending the community into confusion, shooting sporadically.

However, the swift intervention of the police tactical team was able to bring the situation under control, killing and injuring many terrorists in the attack, PPRO said

SP Gambo gave the identities of the two abducted victims rescued by the police tactical team who successfully foiled the terrorists attack as Alhaji Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale both of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA of the state.

SP Gambo disclosed this in a statement dispatched to journalists in the state, Friday morning.

The statement reads: “Today (Friday)19/08/2022 at about 0100hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering twenty-four (24), on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Wapa village, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state and kidnapped the duo of Alhaji Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA.

“On receipt of the information, the Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel. The team successfully repelled the terrorists and rescued all the kidnapped victims. Many terrorists were feared to have been killed and/or fatally wounded during the encounter.

“A team of policemen are still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and/or recover their dead bodies.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. He also urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorists in the state.”