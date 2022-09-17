Police fume as mob lynches ‘deranged man’ in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police Command has expressed outrage over the killing of an alleged deranged man, John Dimie, by suspected angry mob.

The victim was allegedly lynched by the mob at Agudama Epie in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state over alleged witchcraft.

Dimie was said to have been stoned to death by the angry mob while on a rooftop of a building in the area.

Angered by the extra-judicial killing of the victim, Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, had directed operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to fish out the culprits who lynched the young man to death for alleged witchcraft.

The Commissioner, in a statement on Saturday by the Command’s spokesman Asinim Butswat said: “On September 14, 2022 at about 0730 hours, policemen responded to a distress call at Agudama Epie, Yenagoa, that a young man was allegedly lynched to death by irate youths over allegation of witchcraft.

“Before the arrival of the policemen, the youths had deserted the area. The victim was later identified as John Dimie, male, who was allegedly mentally deranged.

“In a viral video trending on social media, some youths were seen stoning the victim on a rooftop of a building. The viral video is being subjected to forensic analysis to identify the perpetrators and arrest them.

“The command hereby warns members of the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands, as perpetrators of jungle justice will be fished out to face the full wrath of the law.”