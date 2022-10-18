Police give N56 million to 16 widows, children of slain police officers

The Ogun State Police Command has given the families of 16 slain officers N56 million as financial support.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries on Tuesday at the Command’s Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Some of the beneficiaries, including 16 widows and children of the slain officers, wept profusely while being presented with the cheques.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Bankole said the financial support was to alleviate the hardships facing the families of the fallen heroes.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, was concerned about the welfare of the families left behind, adding that he will ensure that the benefits are paid to the next of kin of the fallen heroes.

“What we are doing today is in tandem with the IGP order, to alleviate the hardship that has come upon the families of those fallen heroes who have lost their lives at the cost of duty.

“The IGP has deemed it necessary to ensure that benefits are paid to the next of kin of these fallen heroes. And it is in that line that today, we are presenting cheques totalling N55,510,093 to the beneficiaries of these late officers,” he stated.

Bankole further said police authority will support officers involved in accidents in the cause of their duty.

One of the beneficiaries, Adekunle Mariam, commended the police authority for the support, adding that it will ease the financial difficulties of the families.

“For me, receiving this gesture from IGP and the entire Nigeria Police, I will say I feel good. It is like a blessing to me and my siblings.

“My mum was like a breadwinner of the family. With this, I know we will survive. I will make sure we put it to good use, so whenever we remember our mum we know that she was a good warrior,” she said.