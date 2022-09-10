The police command in Lagos State says it has reduced crime to the barest minimum in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the assurance during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that criminal activities in the state had dropped much through effective policing.

Hundeyin said that raids on criminal hideouts had been enhanced due to intelligence by police personnel and information volunteered by members of the public.

“No more hideouts; we have raided hideouts and shanties at the different localities, and dislodged criminals,” the spokesman said.

Hundeyin assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to fighting crime on all corners.

“The safety of Lagos State and the people of Lagos is paramount; we will continue to protect lives and property of the citizens.’’

He urged the residents not to hesitate to provide useful information to the police on suspicious movements and activities.

“Reach out to Divisional Police Officer (DPO); if the DPO is not responding well, call the area commander.

“It is important for residents to partner with the police in the effort to rid the state of criminal activities; all hands must be on deck.

“With better interaction between the police and the residents, crime fighting efforts will yield better results.

“You can also reach out to me. If you don’t want to reveal your identity, you are free to send your information through an anonymous account,” he added.

According to him, the command is partnering with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency to tackle drug abuse in Lagos State.

Hundeyin warned that police personnel found involved in drug abuse would face disciplinary actions.

On public trust in the police, the image maker said that the command was working hard to bridge any trust gap.

According to him, it is wrong for any police personnel to ask for money for an investigation.

He urged members of the public to commend police officers and men doing well and criticise those found wanting.