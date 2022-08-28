Police nab fake Army captain duping vulnerable ladies

Policemen in Lagos State have arrested one Andy Edwards who paraded himself as a Captain of the Nigerian Army.

The state’s Public Relations Officer of the police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

“Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Teddy Edwards, ‘m’ aged 39 for armed robbery.

“The fake soldier, who posed as a modelling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and then rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint,” Hundeyin said.

The PPRO added that, “he was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniforms, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.

“While an investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc once again assures the good people of Lagos State of the unwavering commitment of officers and men of the command towards annihilation of crime and criminality in the state.”