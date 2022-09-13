Police nab two hired to kill 85-year-old man

Two men were paid ₦5,000 by a disgruntled woman to kill an 85-year-old man accused of witchcraft in Adamawa state.

The youths, Gayawan Danzaria, 22, and Thank-God Obadia, 18, have been arrested by police.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the woman who sent them on the mission had disappeared into thin air.

The youths reportedly axed the octogenarian to death after he was accused of witchcraft by the runaway woman.

The woman allegedly accused the deceased of bewitching her son.

Obadia, armed with an axe, went with Danzaria to the residence of the deceased by 10:00 am on Monday.

With Danzaria standing guard outside, Obadia gained an entrance to the house where he found the old man lying down and struck him with the axe.

The old man died on the spot.

Adamawa State Police Command spokesman Suleman Nguroje confirmed the incident.