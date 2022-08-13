Police nab two ‘kidnappers’ in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, while parading the suspected kidnappers before newsmen, said they specialised in kidnapping women, raping them, and collecting ransom.

CP Abbas said luck ran out of them when during one of the operations, their handset fell and detectives track them to their hideout behind NEPA quarters in Makurdi.

The Benue State government, in line with the law on kidnapping, immediately moved to their hideout and demolished the building which served as a detention center for their victims.

Former chairman of Vandeikya Local Government Area, Hon. Ibrahim Anor, told newsmen that his wife was kidnapped by the gang and he paid #3m before she was released.

One of the suspects, Iorver Solomon, said he took to kidnapping because he had no job.

He admitted collecting #1m, #1.5m, and #500,000 only from their three victims. Many residents of the Commissioners’ Quarters who witness the demolition which took place on Dan Agogo Street, expressed shock at the fact that they had been living with kidnappers.