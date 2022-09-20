The Gombe State Police Command on Tuesday paraded Mohammed Aminu and Salisu Sa’idu, who were arrested while attempting to collect their balance of N300,000 as ransom from their victim’s family.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mahid Abubakar, this was after the gang had received a N100, 000 transfer as proceeds after kidnapping one Jibrin Muhammad from Taraba State.

The PPRO disclosed that Sa’idu was arrested in Kano State by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department upon launch of investigation.

Abubakar said, “Detectives attached to X-squad SCID Gombe, while acting on credible information intercepted one Mohammed Aminu of Tudun Wada quarters Gombe in the process of collecting ransom of three hundred thousand naira (N300,000) after the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) was paid into a Jaiz bank Account number bearing Mohammed Al’amin Muhammad.

“In the course of investigation the suspect revealed that himself and one Saidu Salisu alias Soja and Turkani criminally conspired and armed themselves with three AK47 rifles and kidnapped one Jibrin Muhammad of Bantaje village via Wukari LGA of Taraba State and collected the sum of N4,000,000 as ransom.

“Upon investigation, Salisu Sa’idu was apprehended at Kano State by detectives of the SCID Gombe. The case is under investigation after which they will be brought to justice.”

Abubakar urged residents of the state to support the command with credible intelligence towards ending crime, stressing that the identity of providers would not be compromised.