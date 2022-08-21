Police nab two ‘kidnappers,’ rescue victim in Delta

The Police Command in Delta says it has apprehended two suspected kidnappers and rescued a 17-year old boy from their captivity in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said the duo were nabbed on Wednesday by Policemen attached to the Eagle-Net Patrol Team.

He said that the police team was on visibility and confidence building patrol on the Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area when they recorded the feat.

The police spokesman explained that the team while on duty, saw a mob beating the suspects, adding that upon inquiry, it was revealed that they were suspected kidnappers.

“The Police rushed to the scene and rescued the boys from the mob. On the spot inquiry, it was discovered that they were suspected kidnappers.

“A woman also accused the boys of kidnapping her 17-year old son earlier that day. The two suspects were Oti Shevire, 32, and Amos whose surname is unknown,” he said.

Edafe said that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that they led policemen to their hideout where the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said that the victim was currently receiving treatment while the suspects were in police custody and investigation was ongoing.