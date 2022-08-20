Police nab man for ‘car theft’ in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi has nabbed a 41-year-old man, Christian Onyiagha who allegedly specializes in car theft in the state.

SP Chris Anyanwu, spokesman of the Command told newsmen on Friday in Abakaliki, that the command also recovered a stolen car from the suspect.

Anyanwu expressed worry over the rising trend of motorcycle and car theft in the state and urged those involved to desist from the act.

“The Command has arrested one Onyiagha Christian, male, aged 41 and resident at No. 9 Ejiofor Street Abakaliki.

“Onyiagha specializes in stealing vehicles parked at the market parking lot and other public places in the state.

“The hoodlum was arrested by eagle-eyed detectives attached to B Division, Kpirikpiri, while on the prowl of the market square.

“He was caught red-handed in the process of struggling to start a black Toyota Vibe Pontiac Jeep with Reg No AE 804 MBR.

“The owner of the vehicle, Blessing Isu of No 23 Ndiarua Housing Estate Abakaliki, parked it at the kpririkpiri Market Motor Park and went inside the market to buy some things.

“A bunch of assorted keys believed to be implements of his criminal act was recovered from the said suspect.

“In a bid to start and zoom off with the vehicle, the suspect damaged the ignition of the Jeep,” Anyanwu stated.