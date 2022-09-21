Police nab notorious robbery gang in Katsina

Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday busted three suspected members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the Daura Local Government Area of the state and its environs.

The suspects, simply identified as Abdullahi Sa’idu, ‘M’, aged 50yrs of Hadejia of Jigawa State, Umar Abubakar Faruk, ‘M’, aged 23yrs of Badawa Quarters of Kano State, and Zakariyya Hussaini, ‘M’, aged 25yrs, of Yar Leman, Hadejia of Jigawa State, were arrested on September 12th, 2022 at about 1600hrs based on a tip-off.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they conspired and forcefully broke into the houses of (1) Idris Ahmed alias Baban Hajiya, ‘M’ (2) Mujihabi Yusif ‘M’ (3) Sa’a Abdu, ‘F’ (4) Ibrahim Sani, “M”, (5) Umar Sani, ‘M’, of the same address, and robbed them of their belongings.

In the course of police investigation and interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been using criminal charms that will make the households fall asleep until they finish committing their nefarious acts.

A statement issued by the police image maker, SP Gambo Isah, stated that the suspects also confessed to the commission of the offence and also confessed to having gotten the charms from a ritualist in the Niger Republic.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include among others; assorted fabricated keys, housebreaking implements, one machete, five different handsets, one iron pinches as well as some criminal charms.