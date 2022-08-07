Police, NAF raid terrorists’ hideouts in Katsina

The Katsina Police Command on Saturday raided terrorists’ hideouts at tandama village in Danja Local Government Area and rescued six kidnapped victims

A statement by the Command spokesman, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the raid of the terrorists’ hideouts was based on credible intelligence

He said: “On Saturday 6/08/2022 at about 0530hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command raided terrorists hideouts at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja LGA and succeeded in rescuing 6 kidnapped victims.”

‘’They are: Alhaji Garba Dan Mallam, M, 52, of Unguwan Nuhu, Danja LGA, Rabiu Idris, 45, of the same address, Abba Samaila, 38, Yunusa Sani, 54, of Layin Sani village, Kafur Ishaq Yakub, 40, Danjuma Samaila, 45, all of the same address.”

In a related development, an unconfirmed report by some members of Safana community indicated the bombardment of a terrorist camp by the Nigerian Air Force NAF at Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday evening which led led to the decimation of a terrorist leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca.

Also eight other suspected terrorists’ gang members were killed in during the NAF raids, while some other terrorists fled the area with bullets wounds during the mop-up operations.