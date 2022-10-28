Police officer stabs colleague to death in Kebbi

A police officer in Kebi State stabbed his colleague to death following a heated argument.
ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi was said to have been stabbed in his left rib with a pair of scissors by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abdullahi Garba, his colleague.
DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement, explained that the two officers had an altercation that degenerated to a fight in front of Garba’s shop.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Lagos recovers PSP truck from Lagoon after three hours operation
- Three killed as truck crushes taxi on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
- NDLEA arrests wanted kingpins over intercepted illicit drugs in Lagos, Abuja
- Zamfara anti-thuggery outfit arrests suspects for ‘supplying’ SIM packs, drugs to bandits
- Abuja residents decry high electricity tariff, threaten protest
- NAFDAC to establish 12 more laboratories across Nigeria
- Two teenagers remanded over murder of RCCG pastor
- Five injured as one storey building collapses in Asaba
- EFCC arrests ‘currency counterfeiters’ in Abuja
- Police denies existence of Chinese station in Edo
According to the PPRO, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has begun as ordered by Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police.
The statement explained that the CP had condemned the unfortunate incident, describing it as contrary to the training, acts and regulations of the police force, as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The statement added, “The incident happened on October 1, 2022. In the course of the brawl, ASP Abdullahi Garba stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi on his left ribs with scissors.”
On receipt of the report, the statement explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring officer, and recovered the exhibit (weapon).
It added that he (DPO) rushed Sani-Malunfashi to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.
The statement stated that Garba was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi, saying that the case has also been referred to the homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Man ‘summons’ ex-lover with millipedes for reneging on marriage promise
- 20-year-old in court for ‘punching’ police officer in Ibadan
- Kaduna man jailed for stealing motorcycle
- Police nab nine ‘cultists’ in Benue
- FRSC: 10 killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway tanker explosion
- Police: No record of shooting at #EndSARS second anniversary
- Lagos to divert traffic at Agege intersection for one month
- Lagos reaffirms ban on motorcycle operations in 10 local councils
- Police arrest 20-year-old man for ‘killing’ father in Yobe
- Two killed over land dispute in Niger