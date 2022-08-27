Metro

Police parade 46-year-old woman for kidnapping children in Maiduguri

August 27, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
A Nigerian police officer holds a bunch of handcuffs in Abuja on October 3, 2020.

The police in Borno have paraded a 46-year-old mother of two for abducting three children in Maiduguri.

The police also paraded 58 other suspects who specialize in kidnappings and other crimes.

The suspected abductor, who claims she is indulging in the act for the first time, said she was lured into the act by one ‘Lady B’ in Lagos who promised to take her abroad and make her rich.

The suspect, Nsa Hensewa, said before embarking on the journey to Maiduguri, she was a businesswoman in Lagos and that she had lived in Maiduguri with her parents some 30 years back.

