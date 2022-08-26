Police parade Kuje prison escapee who killed Indian, others

Police Intelligence Response Squad (IRT) has paraded Abdulazak Isa, a 27-year-old Kuje Prison escapee, who was serving life imprisonment for the murder of an Indian national.

The suspect was paraded alongside the killers of a Divisional Police Officer in Bauchi by the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi told newsmen during the briefing, which took place at the FIB-IRT Headquarters that, the 27-year-old Isa, an indigene of Ondo State who was born and brought up in Bauchi State was arrested at Tarfa local government area of Kaduna State for stealing an Ipad and a computer monitor from a hotel, in Sabon Wuse, Niger State.

“He afterwards sold the monitor to one Taofik Salau at the sum of 5,000 naira and the Ipad to one Ladan for the sum of N10,000,” Adejobi said.

“In the course of investigation, Police Operatives discovered that he was an escapee from the Kuje jailbreak in June, 2022. He was initially convicted to life imprisonment for the murder of one Indian nationale in 2013 and has spent 10 years prior to his excape from the detention facility in Kuje.”

He said that the Police would continue to work assiduously to pick all the Kuje Prison escapees and other escapees from other Prison breaks across the country, one by one.

In an interview with newsmen, the convict said, he was a DSTV engineer (installer).

According to him, in 2010, he started work at Royal Ceramic Company, along Kaduna Road, as one of their cooks.

“I was attached to one Indian man who was the factory chairman as his cook. He was having issues with one of his junior staff, an Indian national as well.

“The two of them were having issues. Isaac Mories, my colleague was serving the other Indian man who was junior to my boss. One day, Isaacs came to me that I should help him to kill my boss. I say no, I will go and report him to the police, so he left.

“The following day, he brought a drink for me and after taking that drink, I couldn’t remember anything again. Until one day in the evening, around 7:30 p.m, Isaac came to my boss’s office and stopped him while I went to prepare tea for him.

“We had already agreed to carry out the murder before. He promised to give me 30, 000, but up till now he hasn’t given me. He collected N100,000 from his boss who was dragging position with my boss to commit the murder. We were arrested and put in jail, but the Indian man who contracted us to carry out the act was granted bail.

“But me and Isaac were charged to court and convicted to life imprisonment in Kuje. We were there until when Boko Haram people came and free us.”