Metro

Police recover 22-year-old missing woman in Jigawa

September 11, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah has said many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State early hours of Friday.

Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have found a 22-year-old missing woman identified as Ruqayya in Kiyawa local government area.

According to a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the police received a report that a woman was found stranded on 09/09/2022 at about 1400hrs at Shuwarin Main flyover in Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa State.

Shiisu said after receiving the report police rushed to the area and picked up the woman.
He said the woman did not remember anything about herself during the interrogation.

The Police urged members of the general public who may know her or her relatives to report at the Shuwarin outpost or Kiyawa Divisional Police Headquarters.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Police arrest eight in connection with kidnap of NURTW chair

Related Stories