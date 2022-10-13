Police repel terrorists, rescue 18 hostages in Katsina

Two villagers are said to have died on Wednesday, following an attempt by police officers to rescued some kidnap victims in Katsina State.
Sources say the villagers died while security operatives repelled an attack by some terrorists at Gidan Baushe community of Gatakawa village in Kankara Local Government Area.
According to the authorities, the Katsina State command received a distress call at about noon on Wednesday, suggesting that terrorists in their numbers, on motorcycles were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, within the community.
On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kankara Division, led tactical units to the area and engaged the gunmen in a fierce gun duel which saw the terrorists flee.
Sadly, two villagers were killed and one other injured by the terrorists.
Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a statement issued on Thursday, noted that many terrorists were neutralized and some escaped the scene with various gunshot wounds.
He explained that, in the course of scanning the scene, five (5) operational motorcycles and two (2) cows were recovered, even as he stated that investigations are still ongoing.