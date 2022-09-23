Police rescue 12 hostages in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, said its operatives have rescued 12 kidnap victims along Ekwegbe-Agu, Neke-Uno, and Okpatu communities respectively in Enugu East, Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, two of the male victims were rescued along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka highway, while 10 others were rescued in a forest at Okpatu, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered immediate deployment of more intelligence and operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping, especially, along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

Part of the statement reads “Police Operatives of the Command serving in Unity Division, on 21/09/2022 at about 7.10pm, responded to a distress call, alleging that suspected kidnappers blocked the road between Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities respectively in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti L.G.As, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Highway, foiled the unidentified hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap some road users after a gun duel and thereafter, rescued two (2) male victims, the criminal elements were at the verge of kidnapping, and also recovered their vehicles.

”Similarly, Police Operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guard and law-abiding citizens, on 16/09/2022 at about 5.30pm rescued in a forest at Okpatu community in Udi L.G.A., four (4) victims alleged to have been kidnapped at Umulumgbe community in the same L.G.A., on 15/09/2022 at about 4pm. This is in addition to their rescuing, on 14/09/2022 at about 4.15pm, six (6) other victims in the same forest, alleged to have been kidnapped on 12/09/2022 at Awhum community in Udi L.G.A. All the victims had since re-united with their families.

”Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc*, has ordered the immediate deployment of more intelligence/operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping/abduction in some parts of the State, particularly the recent cases along the Enugu/Opi/Nsukka road. This is to ensure the security and safety of innocent citizens, especially along major roads in the State.

”Meanwhile, the Commissioner solicits the support of citizens through the prompt provision of credible information and/or intelligence at the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 and 08086671202. Or alternatively send emails via: [email protected] or call the Police PRO on 08099854883 and rest assured the reports so provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality and dispatch.”