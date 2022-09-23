Metro

Police rescue 12 hostages in Enugu

September 23, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah has said many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State early hours of Friday.

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, said its operatives have rescued 12 kidnap victims along Ekwegbe-Agu, Neke-Uno, and Okpatu communities respectively in Enugu East, Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, two of the male victims were rescued along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka highway, while 10 others were rescued in a forest at Okpatu, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered immediate deployment of more intelligence and operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping, especially, along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Part of the statement reads “Police Operatives of the Command serving in Unity Division, on 21/09/2022 at about 7.10pm, responded to a distress call, alleging that suspected kidnappers blocked the road between Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities respectively in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti L.G.As, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Highway, foiled the unidentified hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap some road users after a gun duel and thereafter, rescued two (2) male victims, the criminal elements were at the verge of kidnapping, and also recovered their vehicles.

Read Also:  Nigerians kick against granting amnesty to bandits, terrorists

”Similarly, Police Operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guard and law-abiding citizens, on 16/09/2022 at about 5.30pm rescued in a forest at Okpatu community in Udi L.G.A., four (4) victims alleged to have been kidnapped at Umulumgbe community in the same L.G.A., on 15/09/2022 at about 4pm. This is in addition to their rescuing, on 14/09/2022 at about 4.15pm, six (6) other victims in the same forest, alleged to have been kidnapped on 12/09/2022 at Awhum community in Udi L.G.A. All the victims had since re-united with their families.

”Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc*, has ordered the immediate deployment of more intelligence/operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping/abduction in some parts of the State, particularly the recent cases along the Enugu/Opi/Nsukka road. This is to ensure the security and safety of innocent citizens, especially along major roads in the State.

Read Also:  Appeal Court dismisses suit against SON over importation of sugar lacking Vitamin A

”Meanwhile, the Commissioner solicits the support of citizens through the prompt provision of credible information and/or intelligence at the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 and 08086671202. Or alternatively send emails via: [email protected] or call the Police PRO on 08099854883 and rest assured the reports so provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality and dispatch.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories