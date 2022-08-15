Police rescue suspected terrorist dressed in hijab from lynching in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday rescued a suspected male terrorist dressed in hijab from being lynched at Ijora Badia area of the State.

The name of the suspected terrorist is Sanni Gafar, 29. He was dressed in a female Muslim attire with hijab.

Benjamin Hundeyin, command’s spokesman, in a statement said the incident occurred at about 11.00am.

He said a mob descended on the alleged terrorist and were about to lynch him when the police came to his rescued.

He said: “At about 1100hrs today, a mob descended on an alleged terrorist at Ijora Badia. The Police arrived on time to save him from lynching.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.”

Hundeyin added that investigation was ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is van electrician.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, while commending residents of Lagos for their vigilance, once again warned against any form of jungle justice.

Hundeyin said Alabi urged that all suspicious persons or movements were to be reported to security agencies.