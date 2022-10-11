Police: Tenant sells landlord to kidnappers in Osun

Officers of the Osun State Police Command have discovered the decomposing body of an aged landlord, Oladepo Asaolu, after about four days of disappearance.

It was gathered that Asaolu, an indigene of Ora-Igbomina, Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, was the Babaloja of the ancient town.

It was gathered that one of the tenants of Asaolu, allegedly sold him to some kidnappers for N1 million.

Asaolu was said to have been declared missing on October 5, 2022 after a motorcyclist came to his house in Ora-Igbomina around 5am and took him to an unknown place.

The deceased was said to have informed neighbours that the unknown bike man was taking him to his farm before his corpse was found four days later in a bush.

When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

“It is true that the man’s decomposing corpse was found in the bush on Sunday. I gathered that his tenant, an indigene of Osan community, close to Ora-Igbomina, sold him to kidnappers at the rate of N1 million.

“Meanwhile, his abductors have been arrested four of them are presently at the police net.”