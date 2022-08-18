Police uncover ritualist den with 20 mummified corpses in Edo, arrest suspects

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have discovered 20 mummified corpses made up of 15 males, 3 females and 2 children in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city.

The Edo Police Command disclosed this in a statement signed by ASP Jennifer U. Iwegbu, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer on Thursday.

ASP Iwegbu said in pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, operatives of the Edo State Police Command have unravelled a suspected ritual shrine.

According to her, following credible information at the Command’s disposal that some corpses were discovered in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city. Operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilized to the scene.

“At the scene, 3 suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa-Ibom State were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

” At the scene, 15 mummified male corpses, 3 mummified female corpses and 2 mummified children corpses were discovered.

“To this end, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses.

The Police commissioner has therefore enjoined the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state.