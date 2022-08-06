Police kill wanted criminal suspect, arrest two others in Delta

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have neutralised an armed robbery suspect identified as Japhet and arrested two others.

Japhet, who had been on the wanted list of the police, was killed around 10:30p.m. last Tuesday by men of Rapid Response Squad attached to 74, Anwai-Illah Road, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bright Edafe, said the suspect was shot during a gun duel and was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

He disclosed that a locally fabricated beretta pistol with two 9mm live ammunition and one Qlink motorcycle with Reg no. WKP 270 QW abandoned by the other gang members were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Edafe said two other criminal suspects, Precious Azuka and Isaac Dantala were arrested in the early hours of that Tuesday at different spots.

“While Azuka was arrested in a robbery at Dominion Hotel’s & Suit in Umunede, Dantala was arrested for snatching a motorcycle along St. Desmond Road, Okpanam with a dagger.

“A locally made cut-to-size gun from Azuka and the snatched motorcycle with Reg no. UDD 332 DH alongside a dagger from Dantala were also recovered,” he said.